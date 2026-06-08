Jose Mourinho set for Real Madrid return after Florentino Perez re-elected

JOSE MOURINHO’S RETURN to Real Madrid is set to be confirmed after Florentino Perez was re-elected as president at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Perez confirmed the Portuguese’s expected return in his speech after seeing off the challenge of Enrique Riquelme, having made no secret of his intention to name Mourinho as head coach should he seal an eighth term in the role.

It has been reported that Benfica boss Mourinho has agreed a three-year-deal to return to the club he managed from 2010-2013 and replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who was appointed in January after Xabi Alonso’s departure.

In quotes on the club’s official website, Perez said: “We have won the elections and will continue working to keep winning titles.

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“I am still here, and I am here to defend Real Madrid. We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles, and we will fight until the end to achieve the 16th European Cup.

“We will continue to take pride in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the best stadium in the world.

“Proud to have the best players in the world, proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a Madridista like José Mourinho. And rest assured, with me as president, Real Madrid has been, is, and will always remain owned by its members.”

The 63-year-old Mourinho won La Liga and the Copa del Rey during his first spell in the Spanish capital, but has not won a domestic league title since leading Chelsea to the Premier League in 2014-15.

His Benfica side were unbeaten in the Primeira Liga last season but finished third, eight points adrift of Porto, after drawing 11 of their 34 games.