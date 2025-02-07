Bills' Allen narrowly voted NFL MVP

BUFFALO BILLS QUARTERBACK Josh Allen was voted the NFL’s Most Valuable Player on Thursday, pipping Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to the award.

Allen, who led the Bills to the AFC Championship game where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, collected 383 points and 27 first place votes while Jackson tallied 362 points and 23 first place votes.

Allen totalled 41 touchdowns – 28 passing, 12 rushing, one receiving – as his Bills scored 30-plus points in 12 games in 2024, tied for the second-most games with 30-plus points by a team in a season in NFL history.

Advertisement

“I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it but I think it is derived from team success and I love my team,” said Allen.

Philadelphia Eagles running-back Saquon Barkley finished in third place in the MVP voting but won the award for Offensive Player of the Year.

Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, setting the franchise record in the process. His 2,005 rushing yards were the eighth most in a regular season in NFL history

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was named Coach of the Year finishing just ahead of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

In a tough NFC North, O’Connell led the Vikings to a 14-3 record in the regular season as he secured a playoff spot for the second time in his three years with the club.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams taking the Defensive Rookie prize.

The awards were presented at a glitzy ceremony at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

– © AFP 2025