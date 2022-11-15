Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cullen and McCabe among the winners in Ireland's player-of-the-year awards

Gavin Bazunu and Conor Coventry were also honoured.

1 hour ago 636 Views 1 Comment
Josh Cullen and Katie McCabe have been recognised for their performances this year.
Updated at 19.16

IRELAND’S JOSH Cullen and Katie McCabe have won the FAI player-of-the-year awards in the respective male and female categories, it has been announced.

Burnley midfielder Cullen has been a regular for Stephen Kenny’s side for a sustained period and featured in every Nations League game this year, apart from the home Armenia clash, for which he was suspended.

The 26-year-old, who edged fellow nominees John Egan and Callum Robinson to the accolade, was presented with his award by former Ireland international Paul McGrath at a special ceremony.

McCabe, meanwhile, was a key player, as the Irish women’s team reached the World Cup finals for the first time ever.

The Arsenal attacker was overall top scorer in Group A with seven goals and also impressed in the playoff win over Scotland that sealed Vera Pauw’s side’s place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

The Dubliner overcame strong competition by fellow nominees Courtney Brosnan and Denise O’Sullivan, who were both similarly influential in Ireland’s historic campaign.

Meanwhile, Gavin Bazunu was named young player of the year following a 12-month period in which he became a Premier League regular at Southampton and consolidated his hold on Ireland’s number-one jersey.

Jason Knight and Chiedozie Ogbene were the other two players nominated in that category.

West Ham’s Conor Coventry was named U21 player of the year, as he captained Jim Crawford’s team to a first-ever qualifying playoff before narrowly losing out to Israel on penalties.

Goalkeeper Brian Maher and defender Lee O’Connor were also nominated for their standout performances during the campaign.

The other awards will not be presented until next week.

 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

