GAA confirm hurling league finals double header in Limerick is sold out

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that tomorrow’s double header of hurling league finals in Limerick is now sold out.

A crowd of over 43,000 are expected for the two games at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The Division 1B decider between Clare and Dublin is the curtain-raiser in Limerick, with a 1.45pm throw-in.

Limerick then face Cork in the Division 1A final at 4pm.