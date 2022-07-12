Membership : Access or Sign Up
Republic of Ireland international Josh Cullen signs for Burnley

The midfielder reunites with Vincent Kompany at the Championship outfit.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jul 2022, 6:29 PM
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Josh Cullen has signed for Burnley on a three-year deal, the club has announced.

Cullen makes the move from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee, linking up with former manager Vincent Komany at Turf Moor.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins Irish trio Luke McNally, Kevin Long and Darragh Costelloe at the Championship club, after Nathan Collins’ departure for Wolves was confirmed this afternoon.

Before joining Belgian side Anderlecht in 2020, Cullen spent 15 years at West Ham United, rising through the academy ranks, with loan spells to Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in between.

A new challenge awaits at the Clarets, and it’s one Cullen is relishing.

“I’m really happy,” the regular Ireland starter said. “It’s been something that’s been going on for a couple of weeks now, so I’m just happy it’s all done and dusted. I’m looking forward to the new season now.

“The season will come around fast now. I can’t wait to get the shirt on in some of the friendlies, and then the main event kicks off in a few weeks’ time.”

“We are delighted to welcome Josh to the squad, he’s a hard-working and brave player, that will give everything for the team and the club,” Company added on the Essex-born star, who also represented the Boys In Green at underage level.

“Josh is an intelligent midfielder, who is good on the ball and will help improve our side.”

The original social media announcement was a strange one, to say the least:

