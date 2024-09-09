Advertisement
Josh Cullen. Alamy Stock Photo
Contract

Josh Cullen signs new three-year deal with Burnley

Ireland midfielder joined the club in 2022 from RSC Anderlecht.
5.48pm, 9 Sep 2024
BURNLEY HAVE ANNOUNCED that Irish midfielder Josh Cullen has signed a new three-year deal at Turf Moor, with the option of a fourth.

The Ireland international signed for the Championship club in the summer of 2022 and is in his third season there, after making the move from RSC Anderlecht. The 28-year-old has played 80 times for Burnley.

“It’s always good to commit your future to the club. A club that in the two years I’ve been here has really felt like home,” he said. 

“I have a good relationship with everyone around the club and the fans. I feel happy here.

“I’m just eager now to get back to work this season and get the club back to where it belongs in the Premier League.”

Cullen said new head coach Scott Parker has been, “great. A breath of fresh air around the place. Fresh ideas and a fresh voice.

“I speak on behalf of all of the squad when I say everyone enjoys working with him. We’re really enjoying it and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Author
Ronan Early
