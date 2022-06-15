Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 15 June 2022
Bohemians sign Scottish centre-back and former Derry City loanee Josh Kerr

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years chasing promotion out of Scotland’s League One with Airdrieonians.

By The42 Team Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 3:43 PM
22 minutes ago 220 Views 0 Comments
Josh Kerr poses at Dalymount Park.
Image: Bohemian FC
BOEHMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Scottish centre-back Josh Kerr, who most recently spent three years chasing promotion with Airdrieonians in the Scottish third tier.

Subject to international clearance, Kerr will be eligible to play from when the transfer window opens on 1 July.

Kerr, 24, played underage football with Celtic up to U20 level before joining Brighton in 2017, but League of Ireland fans might best remember him for a loan spell with Derry City in 2019.

Bohs boss Keith Long said of the Scotsman’s arrival: “We are delighted that Josh has signed for Bohemians and we are looking forward to working with him.

“It is a position where we felt we needed to strengthen competition, and we are delighted that we have been able to do so.

“We believe Josh can improve us as a team – he has good first-team experience with Airdrie, and as well as that he already has experience of our league from his time with Derry City.”

Kerr is Bohs’ third summer signing after full-back Ryan Burke from Mansfield Town and midfielder John O’Sullivan from Accrington Stanley.

