21-year-old prop Wycherley gets first European start for Munster in Clermont

MUNSTER HAVE HANDED 21-year-old academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley his first European start in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Clermont in France [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].
The former Ireland U20 international featured off the bench in last weekend’s win over Harlequins and now comes into the starting XV after James Cronin suffered an injury in training.
There is another change to the Munster front row as Rhys Marshall replaces Kevin O’Byrne at hooker.
Meanwhile, Shane Daly has been named on the left wing with Andrew Conway missing for personal reasons. Keith Earls shifts over to the right wing in his place.
Otherwise, Munster’s starting XV is unchanged as they look for a big win on the road in France.
Liam O’Connor comes onto the bench as loosehead cover, while Billy Holland is also introduced as part of a 6/2 split of forwards and backs. Rory Scannell will cover out-half with Ben Healy sidelined through injury.
Clermont have included Fiji international back row Peceli Yato in their second row for tomorrow’s clash.
Munster (v Clermont):
15. Mike Haley
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9 Conor Murray
1. Josh Wycherley
2. Rhys Marshall
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Gavin Coombes
7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. Liam O’Connor
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Billy Holland
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23 Jack O’Donoghue
Clermont:
15. Kataro Matsushima
14. Damian Penaud
13. Jean-Pascal Barraque
12. George Moala
11. Aliverti Raka
10. Camille Lopez (captain)
9. Sebastien Bezy
1. Peni Ravai
2. Etienne Fourcade
3. Rabah Slimani
4. Paul Jedrasiak
5. Peceli Yato
6. Judicaël Cancioret
7. Clément Lanen
8. Fritz Lee
Replacements:
16. Adrien Pelissie
17. Etienne Falgoux
18. Sipili Falatea
19. Thibaud Lanen
20. Edward Annandale
21. Morgan Parra
22. Tim Nanai-Williams
23. Tavite Veredamu
Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].
