21-year-old prop Wycherley gets first European start for Munster in Clermont

MUNSTER HAVE HANDED 21-year-old academy loosehead prop Josh Wycherley his first European start in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Clermont in France [KO 5.30pm Irish time, BT Sport].

The former Ireland U20 international featured off the bench in last weekend’s win over Harlequins and now comes into the starting XV after James Cronin suffered an injury in training.

There is another change to the Munster front row as Rhys Marshall replaces Kevin O’Byrne at hooker.

Meanwhile, Shane Daly has been named on the left wing with Andrew Conway missing for personal reasons. Keith Earls shifts over to the right wing in his place.

Otherwise, Munster’s starting XV is unchanged as they look for a big win on the road in France.

Liam O’Connor comes onto the bench as loosehead cover, while Billy Holland is also introduced as part of a 6/2 split of forwards and backs. Rory Scannell will cover out-half with Ben Healy sidelined through injury.

Clermont have included Fiji international back row Peceli Yato in their second row for tomorrow’s clash.

Munster (v Clermont):

15. Mike Haley

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9 Conor Murray

1. Josh Wycherley

2. Rhys Marshall

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Gavin Coombes

7. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. Liam O’Connor

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Billy Holland

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23 Jack O’Donoghue

Clermont:

15. Kataro Matsushima

14. Damian Penaud

13. Jean-Pascal Barraque

12. George Moala

11. Aliverti Raka

10. Camille Lopez (captain)

9. Sebastien Bezy

1. Peni Ravai

2. Etienne Fourcade

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Paul Jedrasiak

5. Peceli Yato

6. Judicaël Cancioret

7. Clément Lanen

8. Fritz Lee

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelissie

17. Etienne Falgoux

18. Sipili Falatea

19. Thibaud Lanen

20. Edward Annandale

21. Morgan Parra

22. Tim Nanai-Williams

23. Tavite Veredamu

Referee: Matthew Carley [RFU].