Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 6 November 2022
Advertisement

Joy for ex-Liverpool star Alonso, as Bundesliga title hopefuls thrashed

Union Berlin failed to reclaim their spot atop the table after being well beaten by Bayer Leverkusen.

57 minutes ago 3,012 Views 0 Comments
Xabi Alonso of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (file pic).
Xabi Alonso of Bayer 04 Leverkusen (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UNION BERLIN failed to reclaim their spot atop the Bundesliga table after being thrashed 5-0 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Union, who have been at the summit of the Bundesliga ladder since early September, conceded five second-half goals as Leverkusen produced their best performance under manager Xabi Alonso.

After a goalless first half, the game burst into life, with former Union midfielder Robert Andrich tapping in a corner to give the home side the lead.

With Union pushing forward looking to re-live the heroics of last week’s comeback win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen’s French forward Moussa Diaby hit the visitors twice on the counter in less than 60 seconds – pushing his side’s lead out to 3-0 after just 58 minutes.

Czech striker Adam Hlozek scored his first Bundesliga goal since arriving from Sparta Prague in the summer to make it 4-0, before Mitchell Bakker added a fifth late to round out a resounding home win.

Going into the match, Union had conceded just nine league goals in 12 games this season – but conceded more than half of that figure in just 30 minutes.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The loss was just the third of the season for Bundesliga surprise packets Union, while Leverkusen’s victory was also their third in a disappointing campaign.

In Sunday’s late game, Freiburg have the chance to jump up to second spot when they host Cologne.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie