JP MCMANUS IS set to become Limerick GAA’s Honorary Life President.

The businessman has been a major supporter of GAA in his native county for several years and is now in his 19th season as the county’s main sponsor.

“Limerick GAA chairman Seamus McNamara recommended that JP McManus would become the county’s Honorary Life President at the February county board meeting,” a statement from the Treaty county reads.

Advertisement

Limerick Live reports that the South Liberties clubman was unanimously approved for the role by board delegates.

JP McManus to become Limerick GAA Honorary Life President:



Limerick GAA chairman Seamus McNamara recommended that JP McManus would become the county's Honorary Life President at the February county board meeting pic.twitter.com/xKjbatgXac — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) February 14, 2023

“JP McManus has been an incredibly loyal and respected supporter of Limerick hurling and football teams for many years and attends as many games as possible with his wife Noreen and family and friends,” McNamara said last night, as quoted by the local publication.

“A former chairman of the South Liberties club, his knowledge and understanding of gaelic games is exemplary. His views and counsel are sincerely valued.

“A true sportsman and a truly great Limerick man, we are very honoured to have someone of the calibre of Mr McManus involved with Limerick GAA.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The late Rory Kiely previously served the position.

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.