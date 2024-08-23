Advertisement
Jude Bellingham is set for a spell out of action through injury. Joe Giddens/PA
Injured

Jude Bellingham a major doubt for England's Nations League clash with Ireland

Ireland host Lee Carsley’s side in the Aviva Stadium on 7 September.
3.02pm, 23 Aug 2024
767
1

JUDE BELLINGHAM FACES a spell on the sidelines through injury and could miss the start of England’s Nations League campaign.

The Real Madrid midfielder has suffered a leg injury and reports in Spain suggest the 21-year-old will not be available until after the international break.

A statement from the Spanish club on Friday read: “Following tests carried out today on Jude Bellingham by Real Madrid’s medical team, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantaris muscle in his right leg.

“His progress will be monitored.”

Real host Real Valladolid on Sunday and also have La Liga games against Las Palmas and Real Betis ahead of the international break.

England start their Nations League campaign under interim boss Lee Carsley against Ireland in the Aviva Stadium on 7 September before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later.

Press Association
