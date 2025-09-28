Derry's Jude McAtamney kicks two field goals as Giants earn first win of the season

DERRY’S JUDE MCATAMNEY kicked two field goals as the New York Giants earned their first win of the NFL season, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 21-18.

McAtamney, 25, was upgraded from the Giants’ practice squad to their active roster on Saturday following an injury to first-choice kicker Graham Gano.

The former Gaelic footballer kicked an extra point as well as going two from two on field goals on Sunday, making a chip-shot from 22 yards early in the second quarter and then adding a 31-yarder shortly before half-time.

However, there was a significant cloud on the Giants’ day after star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a suspected ACL injury.

What a day for the Emerald Isle! 😍



Swatragh's own Jude McAtamney with a FG for the @Giants 👏 pic.twitter.com/17JXCboMC2 — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) September 28, 2025

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles held off a late Tampa Bay Buccaneers fightback to extend their perfect start with a 31-25 road victory in a battle of previously unbeaten teams on Sunday.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles looked to be cruising after opening up a 24-3 second quarter lead thanks to Sydney Brown’s blocked punt return touchdown before quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with tight-end Dallas Goedert for two more touchdowns.

Tampa Bay reduced the deficit at half-time thanks to Chase McLaughlin’s monster 65-yard field goal — the longest NFL field goal ever kicked in an outdoor stadium.

The Buccaneers rallied in the third quarter, with quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing touchdown passes of 77 and 72 yards for Emeka Egbuka and Bucky Irving to cut the Eagles’ lead to 11 points at 31-20.

A further McLaughlin field goal in the fourth quarter put Tampa Bay within eight points but the Bucs’ hopes of a comeback fizzled when Mayfield tossed an interception on first down on the Eagles 11-yard line in the the fourth quarter.

A final Tampa Bay drive also stalled in the final two minutes, with the Bucs turning over on downs when Mayfield was sacked on fourth and nine.

The win in sultry conditions at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium was Philadelphia’s 20th in their last 21st starts including last season.

“There’s a certain level of grit that you have to have to play in this league, and the more grit you have, usually the better you are,” Eagles quarterback Hurts said.

“I think as a team we showed that today. It was all hands on deck for this win. We found a way to win and that’s all you can ask for.”

- Bills down Saints to stay unbeaten -

In other early NFL games on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills also moved to 4-0 for the season with a 31-19 defeat of the New Orleans Saints.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdowns and ran for another to help set up victory against the Saints, who remain winless on 0-4 following their latest defeat.

The Saints though ran Buffalo close throughout, and a Blake Grupe field goal early in the fourth quarter got New Orleans to within two points at 21-19 late in the game.

Allen though hit Dalton Kincaid for a 28-yard touchdown before Matt Prater’s late field goal made the game safe, leaving the Bills breathing a sigh of relief.

“That’s the NFL — every team we play is more than capable of winning each and every week,” Allen said afterwards.

“They came out with a really good game plan offensively and defensively. They came ready to play today.”

The in-form Detroit Lions improved to 3-1 with a 34-10 thrashing of the Cleveland Browns, while the Atlanta Falcons were 34-27 winners over the Washington Commanders.

