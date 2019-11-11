'Her family will be very proud' - from Six Nations mascot to Ireland debut for Leinster 19-year-old

YESTERDAY ULTIMATELY ENDED in disappointment, but Adam Griggs’ Ireland can take many positives from their last-gasp November Test defeat to Wales at the UCD Bowl.

Leinster's Judy Bobbett facing Wales yesterday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

There were harsh lessons learned as Welsh replacement scrum-half Keira Bevan crashed over with the clock in red to break Irish hearts and deny them of a maiden November Test victory.

And while the devastation couldn’t be hidden afterwards, the bitter pill was made slightly easier to swallow given the positives: the small glimpses of brilliance from the hosts, big performances on the big stage, and of course, the blooding of new players.

Talented Leinster 19-year-old and former Meath minor football captain Judy Bobbett made a huge impact in her senior international debut, before being replaced in the 48th minute.

The teenage lock was industrious throughout, chipping in with some devastating carries and immense work in the pack. And Griggs was pleased with her contribution afterwards.

“Judy has had a great few months obviously winning the interpros with Leinster and putting her hand up for selection,” the head coach said. “We’ve been really impressed with what she’s done in camp.

She’s one of those ones now that you see coming through from the underage system. I know there was a photo of her running out for the Six Nations as a mascot. Her family will be very proud of her.

“She’s grown up with rugby and you can see that in her rugby IQ, her knowledge of it and obviously her skill level as well. She’ll learn from days like today as well.

“There’a a few things I’m sure she’ll be a little bit disappointed with, but that’s that new breed of player coming through and for us, trying to build some depth. I thought she was really good today.”

Bobbett running out as a mascot with former Ireland captain Fiona Coughlan. Source: Irish Rugby Twitter.

Fans supporting Bobbett yesterday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Connacht front row Laura Feely also echoed her manager’s words on Bobbett afterwards: “Judy has been going great this last while in training.

She’s really come in and just fitted so seamlessly into the squad. She’s a powerhouse of a young girl and it’s great having that dominant carrier in the pack. It’s something we’ve been looking for, for a long time. She’s doing quite well.

Both stressed the importance to introduce fresh faces in their sole November Test, to have them bedded in and ready to go for a big Six Nations campaign.

While Leinster’s Hannah O’Connor then made her own debut as she replaced Bobbett, another duo from the western province, Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony and Niamh Ni Dhroma, also earned their first caps on a chilly afternoon in Belfield.

Experience was key too, however. Player of the Match Eimear Considine brought a lot of joy at full-back, the former Clare dual star excelling there having lined out on the wing before. She was brilliant throughout, and her electric pace really hurt the visitors.

“Look, it’s not too much of a switch for her really,” Griggs noted. “You can see her skill level, she’s very good with the ball in hand, she’s good under the high ball as well.

“We just made that switch between her and Lauren [Delany]. We’ve been putting Lauren on the wing, who again is a really strong carrier. I thought Eimear was outstanding today, she was highly involved and I know she’ll get better and better from that.”

Dejection at the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Leinster man also had some lovely words for his captain Ciara Griffin, who was ferocious throughout as she led the charge. Turnover after turnover, her work-rate was immense in a typically top-class performance.

“She’s such a good leader, you know,” Griggs added on the Limerick woman. “She’s ultimately one who leads by example, she won’t say a lot but she’s someone who leads by the way she plays.

You always need that person in your pack that does that. I know the girls will always go to war for her as well. I thought she was really good.

“Even looking out wider, Enya Breen I thought was really good today and she’s another one who only has a handful of caps,” he concluded on his second try-scorer, after she followed in the footsteps of Cameroon-born prop Linda Djoungang, who scorer her first international try in the first half.

“The way she played and the way she backed herself more, that’s the depth we’re going to need. In two or three years time, when she’s got 25 caps you’re going to see ultimately a really good player there as well.”

