Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Julian Alvarez is poised to move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid. Zac Goodwin/PA
Transfer News

Man City striker Julian Alvarez set to make €95m move to Atletico Madrid

The deal is understood to be made up of a €75 million initial fee and €20m of add-ons.
10.28am, 6 Aug 2024
478
5

JULIAN ALVAREZ IS close to completing a move from Manchester City to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €95 million in total.

The deal is not yet fully complete, but it is understood to be made up of a €75 million initial fee and €20m of add-ons and would be a record sale for City.

It represents a significant profit on a player City signed from River Plate in his native Argentina in 2022 for £14m, and underlines City boss Pep Guardiola’s willingness to listen to market-value offers for any of their players.

Alvarez enjoyed astonishing success in his debut 2022-23 season for City. By Christmas of that season he was a world champion with Argentina, and went on to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with his new club, who retained the English top-flight title last season.

Alvarez, like Gabriel Jesus before him, highlights City’s ability to identify and recruit top talent from South America.

The club have brought in Brazilian forward Savinho for the new season from Troyes after he excelled on loan at Girona, while Claudio Echeverri signed from River Plate in January and will move to the Etihad Stadium at the start of next year.

Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid could pave the way for the Spanish side to sell their forward Samu Omorodion to Chelsea.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie