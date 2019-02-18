This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

I am still contracted to my team: Savea responds to Toulon owner's scathing outburst

Mourad Boudjellal told Julian Savea he is not welcome at Toulon, but the ex-All Black promised to keep giving his all for the team.

By The42 Team Monday 18 Feb 2019, 12:12 PM
25 minutes ago 1,202 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4499310
Toulon winger Julian Savea
Toulon winger Julian Savea
Toulon winger Julian Savea

JULIAN SAVEA HAS vowed it will be business as usual after being singled out for criticism in a bizarre rant from Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal.

The former New Zealand wing has struggled badly for form since linking up with the Top14 giants at the start of the season, scoring just two tries in all competitions.

Savea, who registered 46 tries in 54 All Blacks Tests, was badly exposed by Fijian flyer Benito Masilevu as Toulon went down 19-10 to Agen on Saturday – their 10th domestic loss this season.

Speaking to RMC on Sunday, Boudjellal claimed he had told Savea he was no longer welcome at Toulon. 

“I’m going to ask for a DNA test. It is not the Savea that we recruited,” he said.

“He must have been changed on the plane. If I were him, I would apologise and I would go home. When we reach this level of play, we must apologise and leave.

“I told him he was released and he was no longer welcome at Toulon. He has got a year left on his contract. He can do what he wants.

“A year can be long for the club but especially for the player. For me he is released.

“His identical twin brother looks very similar to him. We will have at least learnt that certain physical similarities are very striking.

“Sometimes, some players come for the wrong reasons.”

However, the 2015 Rugby World Cup winner shrugged off those comments and has promised to keep giving his all in a bid to turn around his fortunes.

Writing on Twitter, he posted: “Putting all the negativity behind me and heading into this week with a positive attitude.

“Whether I am welcomed or not I am still contracted to my team and I will continue to train week in and week out with my brothers #endofstory #letsmoveon.”

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Liam Squire leaving New Zealand to join Red Hurricanes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    'You want your mates to go well but you have to be a little bit selfish about it'
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Saudi Prince distanced from €4.3bn takeover attempt at Manchester United
    Liverpool are favourites against inconsistent Bayern - Kimmich
    'Give it, Ollie' - Ryan Giggs urges Old Trafford bosses to make Solskjaer permanent boss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie