I am still contracted to my team: Savea responds to Toulon owner's scathing outburst

JULIAN SAVEA HAS vowed it will be business as usual after being singled out for criticism in a bizarre rant from Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal.

The former New Zealand wing has struggled badly for form since linking up with the Top14 giants at the start of the season, scoring just two tries in all competitions.

Savea, who registered 46 tries in 54 All Blacks Tests, was badly exposed by Fijian flyer Benito Masilevu as Toulon went down 19-10 to Agen on Saturday – their 10th domestic loss this season.

Speaking to RMC on Sunday, Boudjellal claimed he had told Savea he was no longer welcome at Toulon.

“I’m going to ask for a DNA test. It is not the Savea that we recruited,” he said.

“He must have been changed on the plane. If I were him, I would apologise and I would go home. When we reach this level of play, we must apologise and leave.

“I told him he was released and he was no longer welcome at Toulon. He has got a year left on his contract. He can do what he wants.

“A year can be long for the club but especially for the player. For me he is released.

“His identical twin brother looks very similar to him. We will have at least learnt that certain physical similarities are very striking.

“Sometimes, some players come for the wrong reasons.”

However, the 2015 Rugby World Cup winner shrugged off those comments and has promised to keep giving his all in a bid to turn around his fortunes.

Putting all the negativity behind me and heading into this week with a positive attitude🤘🏾whether I am welcomed or not I am still contracted to my team and I will continue to train week in and week out with my brothers #endofstory #letsmoveon pic.twitter.com/y7QBqLOyVV — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) February 17, 2019

Writing on Twitter, he posted: “Putting all the negativity behind me and heading into this week with a positive attitude.

“Whether I am welcomed or not I am still contracted to my team and I will continue to train week in and week out with my brothers #endofstory #letsmoveon.”

