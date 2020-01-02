This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Portuguese league leaders complete signing of Dortmund midfielder for €20 million

Julian Weigl has completed his transfer to Benfica.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 8:44 PM
By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 8:44 PM
Julian Weigl joined Borussia Dortmund in 2015.
BENFICA HAVE COMPLETED the €20million signing of Julian Weigl from Borussia Dortmund on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The two clubs confirmed a fee had been agreed on 31 December with the deal now complete following Benfica’s announcement to Portugal’s Securities Market Commission.

Weigl, 24, joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and initially settled well, spending most of his first three seasons in the starting XI.

During that time he was reported to have become a target for many of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain said to have been enamoured with his eye-catching style of play and passing ability.

He fell somewhat out of favour last season and, although he started 12 of Dortmund’s 17 Bundesliga games this term, sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed Weigl asked to leave.

The Germany international has signed on until 2024 and Benfica confirmed his contract contains a €100 million release clause.

Benfica sit top of the Primeira Liga with 39 points from 14 matches.

