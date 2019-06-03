'He is one of the world's best coaches': Franz Beckenbauer wants Klopp at Bayern Munich

BAYERN MUNICH LEGEND Franz Beckenbauer spoke of his desire to one day see Jurgen Klopp take over as head coach at the Allianz Arena.

Klopp’s reputation as one of the world’s best coaches was enhanced further after he guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

En route to the final in Madrid, Klopp’s side defeated Bayern in the last 16 and Beckenbauer stated his admiration for the former Borussia Dortmund boss after that tie.

And Beckenbauer, who represented Die Roten as a player and coach, is eager to see Klopp return to Germany in the future with Bayern.

“I wish for nothing more than that one day he will come to Bayern,” he told Bild.

“That would fit… for me he is one of the world’s best coaches. What he started in Dortmund he has refined with Liverpool.”

Beckenbauer also expressed his belief that managing a team in the Premier League is more difficult than in the Bundesliga.

“I think a job in England is going to rob you of your strength,” he added.

“You have even more responsibility as a so-called manager at a Premier League club than a coach in the Bundesliga.”

