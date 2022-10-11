Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 11 October 2022
Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp slams Dietmar Hamann over Liverpool criticism

The German was frustrated by his fellow German’s assessment of the Reds’ predicament

By AFP Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 11:35 PM
9 minutes ago 398 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5891112
Former Liverpool and Germany footballer Dietmar Hamann (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Former Liverpool and Germany footballer Dietmar Hamann (file pic).
Former Liverpool and Germany footballer Dietmar Hamann (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JURGEN KLOPP has hit back at former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann’s claim that his old club need a “spark” ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Rangers.

Hamann, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, was critical of Klopp’s side after their 3-2 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool have won just two of their eight Premier League games this term and trail 14 points behind Arsenal.

But Klopp was frustrated by his fellow German’s assessment of Liverpool’s predicament as he prepared for the crucial meeting with Rangers in Glasgow.

“Oh great, he is a fantastic source. Well respected everywhere. Being a former Liverpool player doesn’t give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea,” Klopp told reporters on Tuesday.

“I actually think Didi Hamann doesn’t deserve that you use his phrase when asking a question. Do me a favour and ask your own question. Try to ask the question without the word ‘spark’.”

Klopp believes the damaging defeat at Arsenal was hard on his team, not least because Arsenal’s winner came from a controversial penalty Arsenal awarded for a challenge by Thiago Alcantara on Gabriel Jesus.

Liverpool also lost Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip to injuries at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite their worst start to a season for 10 years, Klopp is convinced Liverpool can climb out of trouble.

“We have to keep fighting. It will not happen overnight. I know people don’t want to hear that,” he said.

“We don’t play our absolute best football, I saw that, but we played against a team in form in the league that are first in the table. But we lost it in the way we lost it.

“What do we miss in this game? The right ref decisions would have been helpful and then we can judge the game.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“If we win that game, for the outside world our problems are completely sorted. We know it is not like that. Now we lost the game and three players but the only thing we can do is keep fighting and that is what we will do.”

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 at Anfield last week, but a loss to the Scottish club would put their progress to the last 16 back in danger.

“We fought against Arsenal really hard and that is what we will do against Rangers because we have to,” Klopp said.

“Rangers want to put things right and get points in the Champions League group.

“They tried it with a defensive approach and five at the back and now they want to attack and go for it in a great atmosphere. I am really excited to experience that.

“It is a tough game in a different competition and that is what we have to do.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie