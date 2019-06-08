Ex-Spurs defender, Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Justin Edinburgh in action for Spurs in 1999.

Justin Edinburgh in action for Spurs in 1999.

LEYTON ORIENT MANAGER Justin Edinburgh has died today at the age of 49.

Edinburgh, who played for Tottenham Hotspur throughout the 90s, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Under Edinburgh’s watch this season, Orient won promotion back into the Football League and club chairman Nigel Travis paid tribute to the manager, saying:

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy.

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

While at Spurs, Edinburgh won a League Cup in 1999 and started the famous 1991 FA Cup final win over Nottingham Forest.

He is survived by his wife Kerri and children Charlie and Cydnie.