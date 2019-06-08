This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 8 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Spurs defender, Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

The former defender suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 7:39 PM
40 minutes ago 2,694 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4674204
Justin Edinburgh in action for Spurs in 1999.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Justin Edinburgh in action for Spurs in 1999.
Justin Edinburgh in action for Spurs in 1999.
Image: EMPICS Sport

LEYTON ORIENT MANAGER Justin Edinburgh has died today at the age of 49.

Edinburgh, who played for Tottenham Hotspur throughout the 90s, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Under Edinburgh’s watch this season, Orient won promotion back into the Football League and club chairman Nigel Travis paid tribute to the manager, saying:

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy.

“The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

While at Spurs, Edinburgh won a League Cup in 1999 and started the famous 1991 FA Cup final win over Nottingham Forest.

He is survived by his wife Kerri and children Charlie and Cydnie.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie