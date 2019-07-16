This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It's too condensed' - Rose questions scheduling changes for 2019 majors

The decision to play all four major tournaments in consecutive months is one the Englishman disagrees with.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 8:06 PM
31 minutes ago 655 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4727454
Justin Rose addresses the media at Royal Portrush
JUSTIN ROSE HAS questioned the decision to tinker with the scheduling of major tournaments in 2019 and feels the events are “too condensed”.

This year saw the US PGA Championship switch from August to May, meaning all four major championships were scheduled for four consecutive months between April and July.

The idea behind the decision was to give more precedence to the season-ending FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour, which will this year conclude in August to avoid clashes with the start of the NFL season.

But Rose, speaking ahead of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush, believes the new format does not give enough precedence to the majors or allow players to fully find their groove.

“One major a month, I think in my opinion they’re too soon,” he said.

It’s too condensed. As a professional in terms of trying to peak for something, the process that’s involved in trying to do that can be detailed and it can be longer than a month. So that’s my reasoning for that.

“But I also think it’s pretty much driven by FedExCup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.

“For me a major championship should be the things that are protected the most. That’s how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured. 

“Thirty, 40 years ago there wasn’t a FedExCup so if you’re trying to compare one career to another career, Jack [Nicklaus] versus Tiger [Woods], it’s the majors that are the benchmarks. For them to be tweaked so much I think is quite interesting at this point.”

The Open Championship 2019 - Preview Day Three - Royal Portrush Golf Club Justin Rose during his practice round at Royal Portrush on Tuesday. Source: David Davies

Rose placed in a tie for second at The Open at Carnoustie 12 months ago, two shots shy of Francesco Molinari.

The Englishman was also well in contention at last month’s US Open but struggled to find his rhythm on the final day and finished joint-third.

Rose is not surprised he has been unable to add to the solitary major title he won at the 2013 US Open, but remains confident of winning more of golf’s big four trophies.

“They are hard to win and you’ve seen great players not win one. I’m still obviously grateful to have that major under my belt,” he added. 

“I’ve had three second-place finishes in majors since then. Augusta [in 2017 when he lost a play-off to Sergio Garcia at the Masters], that was one-arm-in-the-jacket type situation but you never skip through a career without a little bit of heartache along the way.

“I feel like I’d like maybe a couple more chances, but I’ve definitely given myself some looks and if I keep doing that I know the door will open again.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie