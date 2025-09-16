Juve salvage remarkable 4-4 draw, impressive win for Shelbourne's conquerors

JUVENTUS CAME back from two goals down in stoppage time to draw 4-4 in a thrilling Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund, while Qarabag — who knocked Shelbourne out in the qualifying round — earned an impressive 3-2 win away to Benfica.

Lloyd Kelly saved a point for Juve in the final seconds of the game in Turin by heading home a pinpoint cross from Dusan Vlahovic, who had scored what looked like a consolation goal in the fourth minute of added time.

Igor Tudor’s team seemed down and out when Ramy Bensebaini rolled home Dortmund’s fourth from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

But just as at the weekend, when Juve struck late to beat fierce rivals Inter Milan, Kelly stepped up to earn Juve a draw and spark bedlam in the Allianz Stadium stands.

Englishman Kelly’s equaliser was the final act of a match which exploded into life in the second half after a soporific opening period.

Little had happened by the time Karim Adeyemi lashed in Dortmund’s opening goal from Serhou Guirassy’s quick pass, with Maximilian Beier grazing the outside of the post from an improbable angle seconds before the first major bit of action.

But Adeyemi’s goal sparked a previously uninspiring match into life, with Guirassy somehow failing to score from six yards out moments later after bundling his way to in front of Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Juve woke up, with Teun Koopmeiners blasting over following a neat exchange of passes with Lois Openda, and in the 63rd minute, Kenan Yildiz levelled the scores with a brilliant curling strike reminiscent of Italian icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The cheers from that goal had barely died down when seconds later Felix Nmecha was allowed too much space to smash Dortmund back into the lead from just outside the penalty area.

Vlahovic, who looked on the way out during the close season, put Juve level in the 68th minute, the Serbia striker confidently stroking home his third goal of the season from Yildiz’s pass.

Yan Couto put Dortmund ahead again with a powerful low drive which squirmed through the slippery fingers of Di Gregorio in the 75th minute.

And when Guirassy’s shot smashed into Kelly’s arm as the defender slid to block, Bensebaini struck what looked likely to be the killer blow.

But Juve kept pushing and, inspired by Vlahovic, the Serie A team somehow scrambled a result out of nowhere.

- Half century for Mbappe -

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Marseille 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite playing the closing stages of the game down to 10 men.

Marseille, winners of the inaugural Champions League in 1993, stunned the home crowd by taking the lead through Timothy Weah midway through the first half.

The record 15-time European champions grabbed an equaliser before the interval when Mbappe converted from the spot for the first time after Rodrygo was fouled in the area.

Xabi Alonso’s side lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury early on and were reduced to 10 men in the second half when his replacement, Dani Carvajal, was sent off following a VAR check for a headbutt on Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

But the home side still snatched all three points thanks to another Mbappe penalty late on after Facundo Medina was harshly penalised for handball.

“For me it’s a penalty, but I understand there are people who don’t (think so), we’re all lost with this rule,” Mbappe, who reached 50 goals for the club, told broadcaster Movistar.

There was more drama in Lisbon, where Benfica seemed to be cruising at home to Qarabag after Enzo Barrenechea and Vangelis Pavlidis scored early goals.

However, Leandro Andrade pulled one back for the club from Azerbaijan before Camilo Duran equalised and Oleksiy Kashchuk turned and fired in from inside the area four minutes from time to make it 3-2.

It is the first time Qarabag have ever won a match in the Champions League proper.

Union Saint-Gilloise qualified after winning a first Belgian title in 90 years, and they recorded a 3-1 victory away to PSV Eindhoven.

Promise David, Anouar Ait El Hadj and Kevin Mac Allister scored their goals in the Netherlands before Ruben van Bommel pulled one back.

Uefa Champions League results on Tuesday:

League phase, matchday one

PSV Eindhoven 1 (Van Bommel 90) Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) 3 (David 9-pen, El Hadj 39, Mac Allister 81)

Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 0 Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Martinelli 72, Trossard 87)

Benfica (POR) 2 (Barrenechea 6, Pavlidis 16) Qarabag (AZE) 3 (Andrade 30, Duran 48, Kashchuk 86)

Juventus (ITA) 4 (Yildiz 64, Vlahovic 68, 90+4, Kelly 90+6) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 4 (Adeyemi 52, Nmecha 65, Couto 74, Bensebaini 86-pen)

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Mbappe 29-pen, 81-pen) Marseille (FRA) 1 (Weah 22)

Tottenham (ENG) 1 (Junior 4-og) Villarreal (ESP) 0

