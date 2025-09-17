The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Monaghan's Karl Gallagher released by Adelaide Crows
MONAGHAN’S KARL GALLAGHER has been released by AFL side the Adelaide Crows.
The 23-year-old joined the Crows as a Category B rookie in 2024 and featured consistently for Adelaide’s SANFL (South Australian National Football League) side.
“Karl can leave the club with his head held high, having embraced the challenge of moving to Australia and changing codes,” said Justin Reid, Adelaide list manager.
“We wish Karl all the best on his return to Ireland.”
Gallagher last played for Monaghan in the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin.
A possible return to Ireland and the GAA for the Emyvale forward would strengthen the hand of Monaghan boss Gabriel Bannigan in 2026.
