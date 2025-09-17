Monaghan's Karl Gallagher released by Adelaide Crows

MONAGHAN’S KARL GALLAGHER has been released by AFL side the Adelaide Crows.

The 23-year-old joined the Crows as a Category B rookie in 2024 and featured consistently for Adelaide’s SANFL (South Australian National Football League) side.

“Karl can leave the club with his head held high, having embraced the challenge of moving to Australia and changing codes,” said Justin Reid, Adelaide list manager.

“We wish Karl all the best on his return to Ireland.”

Gallagher last played for Monaghan in the 2023 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin.

A possible return to Ireland and the GAA for the Emyvale forward would strengthen the hand of Monaghan boss Gabriel Bannigan in 2026.