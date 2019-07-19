This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18-year-old O'Connor wins Ireland's first heptathlon medal with brilliant silver in Sweden

What an incredible performance from Dundalk’s Kate O’Connor at the European U20 Athletics Championships.

By Emma Duffy Friday 19 Jul 2019, 6:28 PM
Silver star: Ireland's Kate O'Connor.
Image: Athletics Ireland.
Silver star: Ireland's Kate O'Connor.
DUNDALK’S KATE O’CONNOR has won Ireland’s first-ever international heptathlon medal after securing silver at the European U20 Athletics Championships.

18-year-old O’Connor etched her name into Irish athletics history in Boras, Sweden, racking up a points total of 6093 and breaking her own national senior record by 212 points in the process.

It’s been an outstanding journey for the St Gerard’s star in the seven-event contest, in which she produced outstanding performances and broke records all around her. 

In her final two outings this afternoon, she broke the Irish U20 and U23 javelin record with a monster 52.92m throw — smashing her personal best by 3.61m.

Sitting in the bronze medal position approaching the 800m, O’Connor battled emphatically in the pouring rain to finish third. 

Subsequently, she ended up second overall to take silver on the podium.

O’Connor now takes Ireland’s first medal in any multi-event discipline since Barry Walsh won decathlon bronze at this level in 1987.

Spain’s Maria Vicente landed gold with a points total of 6115 while Switzerland’s Annik Kalin was third overall, clocking 6069.

kos Source: Athletics Ireland/Twitter.

kate Source: Athletics Ireland/Twitter.

