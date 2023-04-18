Irish wings Kearney and Byrne set for move to the US with Chicago

IRISH WINGS DAVE Kearney and Adam Byrne are set to move to the United States next season, with both players strongly linked with the Chicago Hounds in Major League Rugby [MLR].

33-year-old Kearney is currently in his 15th season as a senior player with Leinster, for whom he has made 183 appearances and started last weekend’s win over the Lions in South Africa.

Kearney, who has 19 caps for Ireland, winning the 2014 Six Nations and playing at the 2015 World Cup, now looks set to head abroad next season.

29-year-old Byrne will leave Connacht at the end of this campaign, having joined the province from his native Leinster last summer.

The Kildare man has been bedeviled by injuries throughout his career but won a single cap for Ireland in 2017 as well as playing for Leinster 66 times before his move west.

It has been a frustrating season for Byrne with Connacht, with injury issues and non-selection meaning he has made only six appearances, scoring three tries. Connacht confirmed last week that Byrne is among the players who will depart the province at the end of the season.

It now looks like Byrne could join former Leinster team-mate Kearney in making a move to the States, where the new Chicago club have ambitious plans.

The Hounds are only playing in their first season of MLR after the club was launched last year. It’s believed that Irishman Nick Mullen, the grandson of Ireland legend Karl, has been an influence behind the scenes.

Mullen is a former Clongowes Wood College student, like Kearney, and reports in the US have even indicated that Kearney and his older brother, former Ireland international Rob, are part of the ownership group.

Of course, the Kearneys have strong US links through their family. American president Joe Biden is the fifth cousin of their father, David, and spent time with the Kearneys during his recent visit to Ireland.

There are further Irish links at the Hounds. Limerick man Dave Clancy is the attack and backs coach for the Chicago club, while ex-Blackrock College coach James English is the CEO.

Former Ireland U18 out-half Luke Carty – the younger brother of Connacht captain Jack – and ex-Munster A prop Paddy Ryan, both of whom are now USA internationals, are in the squad, as well as former Leinster U19 centre Mark O’Keeffe.

The Hounds have struggled so far this season, losing seven of their eight games but are said to have big plans to push on next season as they attract more playing talent to the Windy City.

The city of Chicago already has a fond place in Irish rugby’s heart, having hosted Ireland’s first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2016. That game took place at Soldier Field, home to the NFL’s Chicago Bears and the MLS’ Chicago Fire. Ireland returned to Chicago in November 2018 for a win against Italy.

The Hounds play at the 20,000-capacity SeatGeek Stadium, which is located to the southwest of downtown Chicago and they will hope that big signings can help bring more local support. If confirmed, Kearney and Byrne would certainly belong in that bracket.

Major League Rugby has been running since 2018, expanding from an initial seven clubs to its current 12. Along with the US sides, Canada is represented by the Toronto Arrows, while there will a new expansion team next year in the Miami Sharks.

The MLR has attracted some big-name players in recent years, including the likes of Matt Giteau, Mathieu Bastareaud, and Ma’a Nonu.

There has also been a strong Irish influence on the MLR since its earliest days, although the additions of two Ireland-capped players like Kearney and Byrne would be a step up in terms of the profile of recruits.