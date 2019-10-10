Kearney return one of three changes for Leinster

THE RETURN OF Dave Kearney is one of three changes made by Leo Cullen to the team that beat Ospreys last Friday, as Leinster prepare to welcome Edinburgh to the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 1].
Kearney, man of the match in the opening round defeat of Benetton, starts on the right wing with James Lowe named on the left.
The other two changes sees Max Deegan come in at blindside, while flanker Scott Penny makes his first start of the new season.
Elsewhere it’s as you were with Scott Fardy continuing as captain as Leinster look to continue their perfect start to the new Guinness Pro14 campaign.
Fardy is joined by Devin Toner in the second row, with Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent in the front row.
Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne start together in the half-backs for the third game in a row, while Joe Tomane and Rory O’Loughlin keep their places in the centre.
Edinburgh sit second in Conference B having taken nine points from their opening two games, one less than Conference A side Leinster.
Leinster:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Dave Kearney
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Joe Tomane
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Peter Dooley
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy (captain)
6. Max Deegan
7. Scott Penny
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Michael Milne
18. Vakh Abdaladze
19. Ross Molony
20. Josh Murphy
21. Rowan Osborne
22. Harry Byrne
23. Jimmy O’Brien
