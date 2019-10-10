Kearney return one of three changes for Leinster

Dave Kearney was Leinster's man of the match on the opening weekend.

Dave Kearney was Leinster's man of the match on the opening weekend.

THE RETURN OF Dave Kearney is one of three changes made by Leo Cullen to the team that beat Ospreys last Friday, as Leinster prepare to welcome Edinburgh to the RDS tomorrow [KO 7.35pm, Eir Sport 1 and Premier Sports 1].

Kearney, man of the match in the opening round defeat of Benetton, starts on the right wing with James Lowe named on the left.

The other two changes sees Max Deegan come in at blindside, while flanker Scott Penny makes his first start of the new season.

Elsewhere it’s as you were with Scott Fardy continuing as captain as Leinster look to continue their perfect start to the new Guinness Pro14 campaign.

Fardy is joined by Devin Toner in the second row, with Peter Dooley, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Bent in the front row.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne start together in the half-backs for the third game in a row, while Joe Tomane and Rory O’Loughlin keep their places in the centre.

Edinburgh sit second in Conference B having taken nine points from their opening two games, one less than Conference A side Leinster.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Dave Kearney

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Peter Dooley

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy (captain)

6. Max Deegan

7. Scott Penny

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Michael Milne

18. Vakh Abdaladze

19. Ross Molony

20. Josh Murphy

21. Rowan Osborne

22. Harry Byrne

23. Jimmy O’Brien