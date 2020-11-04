Kearney and Nugent head up Premier Sports' Autumn Nations Cup coverage

Rob Kearney will be part of Premier Sports' coverage.

PREMIER SPORTS HAS announced it will broadcast 12 games in the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup in the Republic of Ireland.

The 12 live and exclusive fixtures will not involve Andy Farrell’s Ireland but will allow viewers in this country to watch the remainder of the new competition.

All of Ireland’s games in the Autumn Nations Cup will be broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ and Channel 4.

Former RTÉ head of sport Ryle Nugent will head up Premier Sports’ coverage of their 12 fixtures, while former Leinster and Ireland fullback Rob Kearney has signed up too.

Premier Sports’ full list of fixtures is as follows:

14 November | Italy v Scotland

14 November | England v Georgia

15 November | France v Fiji

21 November | Italy v Fiji

21 November | Wales v Georgia

22 November | Scotland v France

28 November | Scotland v Fiji

28 November | Wales v England

28 November | France v Italy

5 December | Georgia v TBC

5 December | Wales v TBC

6 December | England v TBC

Premier Sports 1 and 2 are available in Ireland via the ‘Sports Extra’ pack on Sky and also with a ‘Sports Extra’ Pass on NOW TV.

“I am excited to join the Premier Sports team for the upcoming Autumn test games and joining Ryle in the studio,” said Kearney.

“Obviously I am supporting Ireland, that goes without saying, but I look forward to seeing how some of the emerging nations perform in this year’s tournament.”