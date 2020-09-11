This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 September 2020
Ireland’s games in Autumn Nations Cup will be shown on RTÉ and Channel 4

Amazon Prime will also have coverage of games in the UK.

By Garry Doyle Friday 11 Sep 2020, 11:08 AM
1 hour ago
Ireland's autumn games will be on RTÉ and Channel 4.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND’S HOME GAMES in the Autumn Nations Cup will be available on RTÉ in Ireland and Channel 4 in the UK.

Channel 4 will also show live free-to-air coverage of England’s clash with Ireland when the two meet in the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham.

In addition to three live matches, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights from all the rounds of the eight-team tournament after striking a deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon today announced that live international rugby union will be coming to Prime Video in the UK for the brand new Autumn Nations Cup, which will be played across four weekends of games featuring the Six Nations, namely England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy and two guest teams, Georgia and Fiji.

It leaves rugby fans considering whether it is worth taking out yet another subscription.

As things currently stand, the PRO14 is shown on eir – as well as some games on TG4.

The Lions tour is contracted to Sky Sports; BT Sport have the broadcasting rites for the Champions Cup – although Virgin and Channel 4 can screen certain games free-to-air as well as highlights packages. BT also show England’s Premiership matches while Sky have the contract to show Super Rugby and Rugby Championship games.

The Six Nations – for now – remains free-to-air.

Garry Doyle
