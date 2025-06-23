Keith Andrews in advanced talks to become new Brentford manager

KEITH ANDREWS IS in advanced talks to become the new head coach at Brentford.

The 42 understands that the former Republic of Ireland international is now formalising his deal to take over at the Premier League club and put together a coaching staff.

Reports from the UK earlier today suggested that Damien Duff, who left his role as Shelbourne manager on Sunday and worked with Andrews as both a player and coach with Ireland, could be part of the new set-up.

That is not believed to be a move in the offing as Andrews nears his appointment as Thomas Frank’s successor.

Advertisement

The Dubliner had been part of the Dane’s staff last season and impressed as a set-piece coach, and while his ascension to the top job has come from left field his work over the last 12 months as well as during the interview process has convinced the decision makers at Brentford to stick with an internal appointment.