FA Cup draw pairs Keith Andrews' Brentford with giant killers Macclesfield

SIXTH-TIER Macclesfield have another chance to knock out Premier League opposition after being drawn at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round draw on Monday.
The National League North team produced one of the greatest upsets in the competition’s history when they defeated holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at Moss Rose on Saturday.
The 117 places separating Premier League outfit Palace from Macclesfield is the most overcome by an underdog in FA Cup history.
Yet, they could break their own record next month should they get the better of Brentford, who sit fifth in the Premier League.
“We said before that we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal, but another Premier League side is incredible,” said Macclesfield boss John Rooney, the younger brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney.
Newcastle travel to Aston Villa in the only confirmed all-Premier League tie.
Liverpool could host Manchester United’s conquerors, Brighton, at Anfield should the Reds beat Barnsley later on Monday.
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior returns to his former club Hull.
Premier League leaders Arsenal entertain Wigan, while Manchester City are at home to either Salford or Swindon.
Draw in full:
Fourth round
Liverpool or Barnsley v Brighton
Stoke v Fulham
Oxford v Sunderland
Southampton v Leicester
Wrexham v Ipswich
Arsenal v Wigan
Hull v Chelsea
Burton v West Ham
Burnley v Mansfield
Norwich v West Brom
Port Vale v Bristol City
Grimsby v Wolves
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Manchester City v Salford or Swindon
Macclesfield v Brentford
Birmingham v Leeds
Ties to be played from February 13-16
