More Stories
Keith Andrews (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreePot Luck

FA Cup draw pairs Keith Andrews' Brentford with giant killers Macclesfield

Meanwhile, Newcastle travel to Aston Villa in the only confirmed all-Premier League tie.
8.11pm, 12 Jan 2026

SIXTH-TIER Macclesfield have another chance to knock out Premier League opposition after being drawn at home to Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round draw on Monday.

The National League North team produced one of the greatest upsets in the competition’s history when they defeated holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at Moss Rose on Saturday.

The 117 places separating Premier League outfit Palace from Macclesfield is the most overcome by an underdog in FA Cup history.

Yet, they could break their own record next month should they get the better of Brentford, who sit fifth in the Premier League.

“We said before that we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal, but another Premier League side is incredible,” said Macclesfield boss John Rooney, the younger brother of former England captain Wayne Rooney.

Newcastle travel to Aston Villa in the only confirmed all-Premier League tie.

Liverpool could host Manchester United’s conquerors, Brighton, at Anfield should the Reds beat Barnsley later on Monday.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior returns to his former club Hull.

Premier League leaders Arsenal entertain Wigan, while Manchester City are at home to either Salford or Swindon.

Draw in full:

Fourth round

Liverpool or Barnsley v Brighton

Stoke v Fulham

Oxford v Sunderland

Southampton v Leicester

Wrexham v Ipswich

Arsenal v Wigan

Hull v Chelsea

Burton v West Ham

Burnley v Mansfield

Norwich v West Brom

Port Vale v Bristol City

Grimsby v Wolves

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Manchester City v Salford or Swindon

Macclesfield v Brentford

Birmingham v Leeds

Ties to be played from February 13-16

– © AFP 2026

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie