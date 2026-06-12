WEXFORD ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling manager as Keith Rossiter has opted not to seek a fourth year in the role.
The Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman confirmed his decision to Wexford county chairperson John Kenny this morning.
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CLG Loch Garman has today (Friday) announced that senior hurling manager Keith Rossiter has indicated he will not be seeking a fourth year in the role. The Oulart-The Ballagh clubman confirmed his decision during a meeting with County Chairperson John Kenny this morning.… pic.twitter.com/L96dbeTzst
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Keith Rossiter steps down as Wexford senior hurling manager
WEXFORD ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling manager as Keith Rossiter has opted not to seek a fourth year in the role.
The Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman confirmed his decision to Wexford county chairperson John Kenny this morning.
Rossiter has been senior manager for the past three campaigns, 2024-26, while previously he managed the county U20 side in 2022 and 2023, before coaching the team under Davy Fitzgerald from 2017-21.
Wexford bowed out of the hurling championship with just one win this year, in the opener against Kildare, from their five games in the round-robin series in Leinster.
The process to appoint a new Wexford manager has now commenced.
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exit door GAA Hurling Keith Rossiter Wexford