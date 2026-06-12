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Wexford hurling manager Keith Rossiter. James Lawlor/INPHO
exit door

Keith Rossiter steps down as Wexford senior hurling manager

The Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman has been in charge for the last three seasons.
1.45pm, 12 Jun 2026

WEXFORD ARE ON the hunt for a new senior hurling manager as Keith Rossiter has opted not to seek a fourth year in the role.

The Oulart-the-Ballagh clubman confirmed his decision to Wexford county chairperson John Kenny this morning.

Rossiter has been senior manager for the past three campaigns, 2024-26, while previously he managed the county U20 side in 2022 and 2023, before coaching the team under Davy Fitzgerald from 2017-21.

Wexford bowed out of the hurling championship with just one win this year, in the opener against Kildare, from their five games in the round-robin series in Leinster.

The process to appoint a new Wexford manager has now commenced.

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