Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 2 May 2022
Advertisement

Kelleher and Baird return for Leinster ahead of Champions Cup quarter-final

Leo Cullen’s men travel to face Leicester this Saturday.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 2 May 2022, 2:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,723 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5753430
Kelleher is fit to face Leicester on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kelleher is fit to face Leicester on Saturday.
Kelleher is fit to face Leicester on Saturday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN handed a boost ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester with the return to full training of hooker Rónan Kelleher and lock Ryan Baird.

Leo Cullen’s men will meet the Tigers on Saturday at Welford Road in Leicester in what is an eagerly-anticipated heavyweight European clash.

Kelleher flew out with Leinster for their two-week URC tour of South Africa a fortnight ago but returned home early after picking up a shoulder knock. The Ireland international has now recovered fully and is fit to feature against Leicester.

Second row Baird has been sidelined with a back injury since Ireland’s Six Nations campaign but is now also back in full training and clear to resume playing for Leinster.

Cullen will definitely be without experienced hooker James Tracy for the European quarter-final due to his neck injury, while back row Max Deegan is a doubt as he continues to have a shoulder issue assessed.

Leinster returned from their trip to South Africa following last Saturday’s defeat to the Stormers, although Cullen opted to leave all of his key front-liners at home in order to prepare for the Leicester clash.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Senior coach Stuart Lancaster led the sessions with the likes of captain Johnny Sexton and his fellow Ireland internationals back at Leinster’s training base in UCD over the past two weeks.

Leinster are now hopeful that those front-line players are fresh and perfectly prepared for the challenge of going on the road to Leicester.

Dave Kearney [hamstring] and Will Connors [knee] remain sidelined with their long-term injuries.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie