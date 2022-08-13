Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's Kelly Murphy sets new national record at European Championships

Orla Walsh was also in action this morning in Munich.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Aug 2022, 1:34 PM
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

KELLY MURPHY HAS set a new Irish record at the European Track Cycling Championships in Munich.

Murphy finished sixth in the individual pursuit this morning, up against Germany’s Lisa Brennauer and finishing just over five seconds behind in 3:26.362.

Brennauer set up a gold-medal clash against compatriot Mieke Kroger, while Great Britain duo Josie Knight and Anna Morris will face off for bronze.  

“I was really pleased with that,” Murphy told RTÉ Sport afterwards. “We haven’t had much time on the track but we’ve worked on other things like our position and my pacing.

“I’ve been been doing team pursuit so that was a good introduction to the track.

“I was up against a really strong rider today in Lisa Brennauer. She’s the current world champion, a stalwart of the peloton on the road, and a bit of a hero in the timed events on the track as well.

“So to be up against her and not get caught, I knew I was on for a good day.”

The London-born rider has held the last few records.

Earlier, Orla Walsh was 14th in the 500m time trial in a time of 35.176.

Her attention now switches to the Olympic events — sprint and Keirin.

Walsh and Murphy both spoke to Cycling Ireland afterwards.

This evening, Ireland’s first BMX Freestyle representative Ryan Henderson contests the final, while Alice Sharpe is on track for the women’s elimination race.

