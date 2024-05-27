Waterford's Kelyn Cassidy still on track for Olympic qualification

WATERFORD’S KELYN CASSIDY remains on track for a place at the Olympics after his second win of qualification in Bangkok.

The 80kg man, from Saviours Crystal BC, beat India’s Abhimanyu Loura to reach the last 16.

Kelyn Cassidy (right) in action. Joe Walsh Joe Walsh

Cassidy, who won his opening round on Saturday against Delil Dadaev of Germany, will now face Estonia’s AS Stivens this Thursday.

Cassidy must reach the final of the qualifiers to be sure of a place in Paris this summer and should he lose in a semi-final he will then be in a box-off for the final qualification spot.