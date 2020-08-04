This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Gerrard lands 'primary target' as Rangers snap up ex-Leeds United striker

Kemar Roofe is heading to the Scottish Premiership after a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 5:28 PM
15 minutes ago 816 Views 1 Comment
Kemar Roofe at Leeds United.
Image: PA
Kemar Roofe at Leeds United.
Kemar Roofe at Leeds United.
Image: PA

STEVEN GERRARD HAS bagged one of his key summer targets after Rangers completed a deal for former Leeds United and Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract after Rangers paid an undisclosed fee to the Belgian club.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson told the club’s official website: “Kemar was a primary target going in to this transfer window and we are absolutely delighted that he has chosen to join Rangers.

“He is a player that has been admired for some time by Steven and the staff and we are all very excited about what he can add to our team.”

Roofe came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion but made his breakthrough at Oxford United, netting 26 goals in his only full season there before joining Leeds in a £3million deal in the summer of 2016.

The Walsall-born attacker hit 32 goals in three seasons at Elland Road before moving to Anderlecht last summer for a reported £7million fee.

Roofe, who hit seven goals in 16 games in Belgium, said: “Rangers are a huge club with ambition and I know this is the right fit for me to progress my career. I am looking forward to experiencing Ibrox and am excited to play in Europe.”

Gerrard had been looking for a striker after the departure of Florian Kamberi, while Jermain Defoe missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury and Alfredo Morelos has been the subject of interest from Lille.

The Rangers boss said: “Kemar is recognised throughout Europe as an intelligent attacker with an eye for goal. I look forward to working with him and recognise his potential to further progress our starting XI.

“He has experienced the pressure and expectation at Leeds United and has played on the continent which will stand him in good stead for his time at Ibrox.”

Press Association

