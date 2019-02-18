Ken McGrath scotches Jackie Tyrrell's comments on Limerick

WATERFORD HURLING LEGEND Ken McGrath has scotched Jackie Tyrrell’s suggestion that Limerick are not among the top three teams in the country.

Ahead of Sunday’s Allianz League clash between Kilkenny and Limerick, Tyrrell told The42 that he doesn’t see the All-Ireland champions as being among the best three teams in the country.

“I wouldn’t be really getting too carried away by Limerick just yet. It’s a long year. I don’t see them winning the All-Ireland this year, I really don’t”, said Tyrrell, adding that Clare, Galway and Tipperary are his picks for the top three teams in the country.

Limerick then followed up with an impressive nine-point win at Nowlan Park, their first win at the ground since 1997.

Speaking on RTÉ’s League Sunday last night, McGrath disagreed with Tyrrell’s assertion.

I agree with a lot of things Jackie says; I agree with a lot of his ethos on the game but I think he thinks he was up in Donegal for the weekend.

“To me, Limerick are definitely in the top three. It is hard to separate teams, to be honest.

“There is not a puck of a ball between the teams in Munster. There is very little between teams.

“It’s only the 17th of February so it is very early to be passing judgements, but I think Limerick are in an unbelievable position.”

‘Limerick are definitely in the top three...it was a massive performance today against Kilkenny’ – @kenmcgrath78 disagrees with his Sunday Game colleague @MrJackieTee assessment of the All-Ireland champions #thesundaygame pic.twitter.com/ZGFgIMre5m — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 17, 2019

Limerick’s win maintains their 100% record atop Division 1A, and they host Cork at the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: