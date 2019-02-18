This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ken McGrath scotches Jackie Tyrrell's comments on Limerick

The Kilkenny legend reckons Limerick are outside of the top three teams in the country.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 18 Feb 2019, 1:13 PM
56 minutes ago 3,291 Views 2 Comments
Ken McGrath, speaking on RTÉ last night.
WATERFORD HURLING LEGEND Ken McGrath has scotched Jackie Tyrrell’s suggestion that Limerick are not among the top three teams in the country. 

Ahead of Sunday’s Allianz League clash between Kilkenny and Limerick, Tyrrell told The42 that he doesn’t see the All-Ireland champions as being among the best three teams in the country. 

“I wouldn’t be really getting too carried away by Limerick just yet. It’s a long year. I don’t see them winning the All-Ireland this year, I really don’t”, said Tyrrell, adding that Clare, Galway and Tipperary are his picks for the top three teams in the country. 

Limerick then followed up with an impressive nine-point win at Nowlan Park, their first win at the ground since 1997. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s League Sunday last night, McGrath disagreed with Tyrrell’s assertion. 

I agree with a lot of things Jackie says; I agree with a lot of his ethos on the game but I think he thinks he was up in Donegal for the weekend.

“To me, Limerick are definitely in the top three. It is hard to separate teams, to be honest.

“There is not a puck of a ball between the teams in Munster. There is very little between teams. 

“It’s only the 17th of February so it is very early to be passing judgements, but I think Limerick are in an unbelievable position.” 

Limerick’s win maintains their 100% record atop Division 1A, and they host Cork at the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday. 

