Dublin: 9°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Kerins O'Rahilly's and St Brendan's secure Kerry SFC semi-final places

Important victories elsewhere today for Coolderry, Loughmore-Castleiney and The Nire.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 8:53 PM
48 minutes ago 1,486 Views 0 Comments
A couple of points from Tommy Walsh helped Kerins O'Rahilly's overcome Dingle (file pic).
Image: INPHO/Gary Carr
Image: INPHO/Gary Carr

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S took a big step forward in their bid to win a first Kerry Senior Football Championship since 2002 this evening.

The Strand Road outfit advanced to the semi-finals thanks to a 2-16 to 0-13 win over Dingle at Austin Stack Park.

Paul Geaney impressed with a personal contribution of 0-7 for Dingle, but the men with senior inter-county experience also come to the fore for their opponents.

Jack Savage hit 0-6, Gavin O’Brien scored 1-1, Barry John Keane registered 0-3 and Tommy Walsh chipped in with 0-2. David Moran was also among the scores, while Kerry U20 forward Conor Hayes fired 1-2.

St Brendan’s Board also booked their semi-final spot after running out 1-17 to 1-9 victors against Killarney Legion in the second game of the Tralee double-header.

In Tipperary, Loughmore-Castleiney will contest the senior finals in both codes for the second year in a row after their footballers came from four points behind in the closing stages to record a dramatic one-point win over Moyle Rovers.

The Nire were much too strong for defending champions Ballinacourty in their Waterford SFC semi-final clash, while 2018 winners Coolderry returned to the Offaly SHC final by recording a three-point triumph against Shinrone.

Kerry SFC quarter-finals

  • Kerins O’Rahillys 2-16 Dingle 0-13
  • St Brendan’s Board 1-17 Killarney Legion 1-9

Tipperary SFC semi-final

  • Loughmore-Castleiney 1-8 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Waterford SFC semi-final

  • The Nire 3-12 Ballinacourty 0-7

Offaly SHC semi-final

  • Coolderry 3-13 Shinrone 1-16

