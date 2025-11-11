Shelbourne's Kerr McInroy named Player of the Month for October

SHELBOURNE’S KERR MCINROY has won the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland nationwide ballot to clinch the SWI Player of the Month award for October.

In the closest vote of the season, McInroy finished marginally ahead of June winner, Derry City’s Michael Duffy, with Galway United’s Stephen Walsh in third place.

The 25-year-old, left-footed midfielder was raised in Dunfermline and spent his youth career with Cowdenbeath (2008-2012) and with Celtic from 2012 to 2020.

“We are delighted with how the season ended. We were obviously kind of in the middle of the table for the middle part of the season, but towards the end, we managed to go on a really good run and managed to get Europe, which was a good achievement for us,” said McInroy after picking up the award.

“It’s hard to compare for football played here in Ireland with that in Scotland. I’d say there’s a lot more football played in the League of Ireland. There’s obviously a lot of good players here. There are a lot of good players in Scotland as well. The big thing for me has probably been the atmosphere since I’ve came over. The stadium’s kind of packed out.

“We have a really lively atmosphere for a lot of our games, especially the Dublin derbies. The atmospheres are electric. That’s probably the big thing I’ve noticed since I’ve came over here.”

McInroy signed a new contract last April and that gives him the stability to kick on next season.

“It helps to have your immediate future mapped out and it’s helpful to kind of know where you’re going to be in a year or two,” he added.