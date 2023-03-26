Kerry defeat Galway to seal top spot, Dublin too strong for Waterford

KERRY HAVE TOPPED the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 table following victory over Galway at Tuam Stadium.

Both sides had already booked their place in the Lidl National League Division 1 Final and will meet again at Croke Park on Saturday April 15 (5pm).

Two goals from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh helped Kerry lead by 2-5 to 0-8 at the interval at Tuam Stadium, with Hannah O’Donoghue getting their third goal after the restart before they held off a spirited Galway rally to prevail 3-11 to 0-17.

Also in Division 1 on Sunday, a hat-trick from Orlagh Nolan helped Dublin to a 5-8 to 0-7 win over Waterford.

And on Saturday, Cork finished their campaign with a 2-8 to 0-11 win over All-Ireland champions Meath, with Libby Coppinger and Eimear Kelly getting the goals in the opening half.

In Division 2, it was confirmed that Laois will join Armagh in the final at Croke Park on April 15. They defeated Roscommon by 2-9 to 1-5 and go through on the head-to-head rule against Tipperary, having defeated them in the group stages. Roscommon are relegated after this loss.

In Division 3, the confirmed finalists are Clare and Kildare, following a dramatic final day of group action, with Longford relegated. Kildare beat Wexford to qualify.

That left Wexford in a three-way tie with Down and Clare but the margin of Clare’s 7-15 to 2-3 win over Longford not only sealed their place in the final but also sent Longford down to Division 4 for 2024, after they tied with Sligo and Offaly.

The Divisions 3 and 4 Finals will be played as a double header at Parnell Park on Sunday, April 16.

The Division 4 Final will be contested by Antrim and Leitrim, who enjoyed semi-final victories over Limerick and Fermanagh respectively on Sunday.

Results

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1

Cork 2-8, Meath 0-11

Mayo 5-9, Donegal 3-2

Kerry 3-11, Galway 0-17

Dublin 5-8, Waterford 0-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2

Armagh 3-12, Tipperary 0-10

Laois 2-9, Roscommon 1-5

Westmeath 2-10, Monaghan 1-11

Tyrone w/o Cavan

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3

Offaly 2-12, Sligo 1-13

Kildare 1-10, Wexford 0-6

Clare 7-15, Longford 2-3

Down 2-10, Louth 1-9

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 Semi Finals

Antrim 3-16, Limerick 1-11

Leitrim 1-12, Fermanagh 1-10 (AET)

National League Finals

Div 1: Galway v Kerry, Donegal relegated

Div 2: Armagh v Laois, Roscommon relegated

Div 3: Clare v Kildare, Longford relegated

Div 4: Antrim v Leitrim

