Kerry to keep status quo as motion to change captaincy rule defeated

THE MOTION TO change the Kerry captaincy rule has been defeated, after it failed to achieve a two thirds majority of the votes.

Delegates gathered at a county board meeting in the Kingdom this evening to debate the motion, which was put forward by the Beaufort club.

The motion proposed that the captain of the Kerry senior hurling and football teams should be selected by the management teams, in consultation with the chairman of the Kerry County Committee from 2021 onwards.

The motion won by a margin of 50 votes to 48, but it was defeated as it did not receive the required two thirds majority.

Presently, the county champions nominate the senior captain of the Kerry football and hurling teams, and the result of tonight’s vote means that the Kingdom will continue to use this method.

Prior to the vote, former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice supported the calls to change the current system, having previously experienced issues surrounding captaincy as a player and a manager. The process was criticised again recently after David Clifford’s appointment as the Kerry skipper.

Although Fitzmaurice believes Clifford is ready to lead the Kingdom, he backed calls to revamp the system.

“It is time to change it, there’s no doubt about it. Coming from having been involved where the county champions (nominated), I think even by the end, and particularly the Dr Crokes club; they won so many county championships the kind of romanticism had kind of gone out of it for them by the end.”

