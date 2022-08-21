Defending Kerry champions Austin Stacks set to face senior relegation playoff

DEFENDING KERRY CHAMPIONS Austin Stacks face a fight to save their senior status following their defeat to Dr Crokes on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Brosnan’s second-half penalty proved to be decisive as Crokes ran out five-point winners, 1-13 to 0-11, condemning Stacks to the relegation playoff.

For Crokes, the win wasn’t enough to book them a place in the semi-finals, with Templenoe and Kerins O’Rahilly finishing as the top two following their 0-13 to 1-10 draw in Sunday’s other Group B game.

Stacks will now face Kenmare Shamrocks who were beaten 2-8 to 0-13 by Dingle on Saturday.

Advertisement

That result also saw Dingle progress to the semis as runners-up behind Group A winners Spa.