Kerry defeat Cork in Munster Minor Championship final

KERRY BEAT Cork 0-18 to 0-9 to win this evening’s Munster GAA Minor Football Championship final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The hosts edged a tight opening few minutes with two points from Ben Kelliher helping them earn a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

Advertisement

Kerry then scored four of the next five points to secure a 0-8 to 0-4 half-time advantage, including two in a row from Kevin Griffin.

Griffin was influential again after the break, registering a two-pointer, before Eoin Maguire’s third score of the evening reduced Cork’s deficit.

Another Griffin two-pointer helped his side pull away thereafter, with his latest impressive effort giving them a sizeable 0-14 to 0-7 lead in the 49th minute.

Two points each from Tadhg O’ Connell and Ben Corkery Delaney bolstered Cork in the dying stages, but they left themselves with too much to do, as Kerry comfortably saw the game out to secure their third consecutive provincial minor title.

Full-forward Griffin was the undoubted star man for Wayne Quillinan’s winning side, as he finished the game with a personal tally of 0-8.