This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reigning champions Kerry unveil starting side for Munster semi-final

Kerry face Limerick tomorrow in the provincial U20 semi-final tie.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 8:53 PM
43 minutes ago 2,147 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4719533
Fiachra Clifford is one of the minor winners in the Kerry setup.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Fiachra Clifford is one of the minor winners in the Kerry setup.
Fiachra Clifford is one of the minor winners in the Kerry setup.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE TITLE HOLDERS Kerry have named their starting fifteen for their opening game of the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship tomorrow night with three players from last year’s provincial winning side included.

The Jack O’Connor managed Kerry side take on Limerick in Austin Stack Park with the winners advancing to the final against Cork or Waterford. 

Goalkeeper Brian Lonergan, corner-forward Fiachra Clifford and full-forward Donal O’Sullivan all started in last summer’s Munster final success against Cork.

Defenders Michael Potts, Sean O’Leary – who captains the team – and Cian Gammell all came on as substitutes in that game and are in set to start here.

Throw in is 7pm.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)
3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
4. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)
6. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)
7. Seán O’Leary (Kilcummin – captain)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
9. Barry Mahony (St Senan’s)

10. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)
11. Seán Horan (Scartaglen)
12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)
14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
15. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul)

Subs

16. Deividas Uosis (Daingean Uí Chuis)
17. Niall Donohue (Firies)
18. Paul Walsh (Brosna)
19. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)
20. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)
21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)
22. Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes
23. Brian Friel (Rathmore)
24. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie