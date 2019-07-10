Reigning champions Kerry unveil starting side for Munster semi-final

Fiachra Clifford is one of the minor winners in the Kerry setup.

Fiachra Clifford is one of the minor winners in the Kerry setup.

THE TITLE HOLDERS Kerry have named their starting fifteen for their opening game of the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship tomorrow night with three players from last year’s provincial winning side included.

The Jack O’Connor managed Kerry side take on Limerick in Austin Stack Park with the winners advancing to the final against Cork or Waterford.

Goalkeeper Brian Lonergan, corner-forward Fiachra Clifford and full-forward Donal O’Sullivan all started in last summer’s Munster final success against Cork.

Defenders Michael Potts, Sean O’Leary – who captains the team – and Cian Gammell all came on as substitutes in that game and are in set to start here.

Throw in is 7pm.

Kerry

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)

3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

4. Michael Potts (Dr Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

6. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)

7. Seán O’Leary (Kilcummin – captain)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

9. Barry Mahony (St Senan’s)

10. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

11. Seán Horan (Scartaglen)

12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

15. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul)

Subs

16. Deividas Uosis (Daingean Uí Chuis)

17. Niall Donohue (Firies)

18. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

19. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

20. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

22. Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes

23. Brian Friel (Rathmore)

24. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!