5 changes as Kerry name team for clash with Meath

KERRY HAVE named their side for this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, Group 2, Round 3 clash with Meath.

It includes five personnel changes from the team that played Cork recently.

Experienced duo Paul Murphy and Tadhg Morley start in defence; Mark O’Shea comes in at midfield, while Killian Spillane and Dylan Geaney are named in attack.

Dylan Casey is on the bench, while Barry Dan O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Paudie Clifford, and Paul Geaney are absent.

O’Sullivan, Clifford and Geaney all went off injured in the first half of their match with Cork in the last round.

Diarmuid O’Connor is also unavailable through injury, while Dara Moynihan comes into the squad.

Saturday’s game takes place at 4.15pm in Tullamore.

Kerry team to face Meath:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 9. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

10. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks) 12. Míchéal Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

18. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

19. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

20. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

21. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

22. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

23. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)

24. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)

25. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)

26. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

27. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil)

28. Dara Moynihan (Spa, Killarney_