Paudie Clifford returns, Con O'Callaghan out, as Kerry, Galway and Dublin name teams

KERRY HAVE made two changes for Saturday’s Round 2 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship match Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in: 4.45pm)

Paudie Clifford comes into the team after recovering from injury, while Graham O’Sullivan also features, having come off the bench in the win over Roscommon earlier this month.

Diarmuid O’Connor and Dylan Geaney make way, with the latter named among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Galway have also named their starting XV for Sunday’s Round 2 fixture against Derry at Celtic Park (throw-in: 2pm).

There is one change in personnel following the narrow defeat Dublin.

Jack Glynn starts while Cian Hernon drops to the bench for Pádraic Joyce’s men.

Finally, Dublin have also confirmed how they will line out for Sunday’s match versus Armagh at Croke Park (throw-in: 4pm).

Tom Lahiff starts, having featured as a substitute against Galway, while Con O’Callaghan is out.

Kerry team to face Cork:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks) 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 12. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks),

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 15. Míchéal Burns (Dr Crokes)

Subs:

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

18. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

19. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

20. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

21. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

22. Conor Geaney (Dingle)

23. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

24. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

25. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

26. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

27. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)

28. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion)

Galway team to face Derry

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane) 3. Seán ÓMaoilchiaráin (Arran) 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin) 6. Seán Kelly (Moycullen) 7. Liam Silke (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’) 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Thompson (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 11. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey) 12. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

13. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) 14. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra) 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs:

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

18. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

19. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

20. Seán Fitzgerald (Bhearna)

21. Sam O’Neill (St James’)

22. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

23. John Daly (Mountbellew–Moylough)

24. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

25. Colm Costello (Dunmore MacHales)

18. Cian Hernon (Bhearna)

Dublin team to face Armagh:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf) 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes) 22. Sean McMahon (Raheny)

5. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Enda’s) 6. Brian Howard (Raheny) 7. Tom Lahiff (St Judes’)

8. Peader ÓCofaigh-Byrne (Cuala) 9. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock) 11. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge St) 12. Sean Bugler (Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh)

13. Brian O’Leary (Na Fianna) 14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall) 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs:

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

17. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St John’s)

18. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

19. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis)

21. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

22. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

23. Dan O’Leary (St Sylvesters)

24. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

25. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)