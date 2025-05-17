Late Tom Lahiff buzzer-beater downs Galway as Dubs arrest the slide in Salthill

Dublin 1-18

Galway 2-14

A THRILLER IN Pearse Stadium, Salthill ended with Dublin fending off an unwanted new record of two consecutive defeats in the senior football championship, after their Leinster dethroning to Meath.

Manager Dessie Farrell made no less than five replacements to the named team, clearly looking for a reaction. It was his trusted men of Sean Bugler with three points, the majestic man of the match Ciaran Kilkenny and Cormac Costello with 1-3 that propelled them to a win.

It was a game that Dublin led from the 20th minute and Costello’s goal, after a defensive mix-up by Galway to the half-time break.

A goal straight away from the throw-in from Galway’s Matthew Thompson helped swing things back in the direction of the home team.

But it was the final play that counted, once more. Tom Lahiff won a Stephen Cluxton kickout, the ball was passed around with patience with the hooter looming and Lahiff was in the right place inside the cover to swivel and kick the winner.

