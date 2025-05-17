Advertisement
More Stories
James Lawlor/INPHO
FreeNOT BATE YET

Late Tom Lahiff buzzer-beater downs Galway as Dubs arrest the slide in Salthill

Dublin prevail in a scorcher and show they will have a say in Sam Maguire yet as they get off to a winning start to the Group of Death.
6.53pm, 17 May 2025
3

Dublin 1-18

Galway 2-14

A THRILLER IN Pearse Stadium, Salthill ended with Dublin fending off an unwanted new record of two consecutive defeats in the senior football championship, after their Leinster dethroning to Meath.

Manager Dessie Farrell made no less than five replacements to the named team, clearly looking for a reaction. It was his trusted men of Sean Bugler with three points, the majestic man of the match Ciaran Kilkenny and Cormac Costello with 1-3 that propelled them to a win.

It was a game that Dublin led from the 20th minute and Costello’s goal, after a defensive mix-up by Galway to the half-time break.

A goal straight away from the throw-in from Galway’s Matthew Thompson helped swing things back in the direction of the home team.

But it was the final play that counted, once more. Tom Lahiff won a Stephen Cluxton kickout, the ball was passed around with patience with the hooter looming and Lahiff was in the right place inside the cover to swivel and kick the winner.

More to follow….

**

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie