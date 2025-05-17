Kerry overcome slow start to beat Roscommon by 10 points

Kerry 3-18

Roscommon 0-17

KERRY, AS EXPECTED, eased to a 10-point win in this Group 2 opener in Killarney, though the hosts needed three second-half goals after a stuttering start to shake off a resolute Roscommon side that might feel hard done by with the margin of defeat.

Having trailed by five points at half time, 0-11 to 0-6, Roscommon were still just five off the pace after 49 minutes as Kerry failed to shake off their first half lethargy in those early second half minutes.

Indeed, it took the home side almost 12 minutes of the second period to get their first score, from David Clifford, but when the same player goaled on 50 minutes to make it 1-13 to 0-8, there was a strong sense that the game was won right there.

Paul Geaney and Gavin White followed up with further goals within the next 10 minutes and that was that.

A combination of temperatures in the mid-20s and the lack of jeopardy that will see three of the four teams in each group advance contributed to only 6,814 showing up in Fitzgerald Stadium for an engaging contest, but one that lacked Championship bite.

Kerry had Diarmuid O’Connor back in midfield after a two-month absence, but it was Paudie Clifford’s non-appearance due to a muscle issue that blunted the hosts’ incisiveness and cutting-edge for a lot of the game.

Roscommon took the lead in the first minute through Ronan Daly’s point, and four minutes later Brian Stack doubled their lead.

Kerry were back to parity by the ninth minute through Paul Geaney’s ‘mark’ and a Diarmuid O’Connor point.

Sean O'Shea evades David Murray. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Keith Doyle kicked Roscommon back into the lead after 12 minutes, but Kerry were back in front two minutes later when Clifford converted a two-point free from the sideline.

Eddie Nolan and Joe O’Connor traded points, and Ben O’Carroll levelled it at 0-5 apiece in the 25th minute.

Sean O’Shea converted a two-point free, and though Daire Cregg’s 27th minute point halved the deficit, Diarmuid O’Connor and Joe O’Connor raised white flags and then a breach of the three-up rule by Roscommon presented O’Shea with another two-point free, which he converted to see Kerry lead 0-11 to 0-6 half time lead.

The sides exchanged two points apiece in the 15 minutes after the restart before Clifford cut through the Roscommon defence to score the game’s first goal to make it 1-13 to 0-8.

Kerry added two more points before O’Shea and Paul Geaney played a slick one-two for the latter to tap in a goal on 54 minutes as the Kingdom went 2-15 to 0-8 clear.

Goal No 3 arrived on the hour mark with White palming Geaney’s inviting pass, and though Roscommon finished with two-point scores from Daly, Conor Cox and Diarmuid Murtagh, Kerry thoughts were already turned to a rematch with Cork in a fortnight in what should surely be a tough test of the Kingdom’s credentials. Roscommon host Meath the same weekend.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea 0-7 (2 2ptf, 1f), D Clifford 1-3 (2ptf), P Geaney 1-1 (0-1 m), G White 1-0, D O’Connor 0-2, J O’Connor 0-2, T Brosnan 0-1, S Ryan 0-1 (‘45’), B O Beaglaoich 0-1

Scorers for Roscommon: R Daly 0-3 (2p), C Cox 0-3 (2p, 1f), D Murtagh 0-3 (2p), B O’Carroll 0-2, C Murtagh 0-2 (f), B Stack 0-1, E Nolan 0-1, K Doyle 0-1, D Cregg 0-1

Kerry: Shane Ryan, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Gavin White, Diarmuid O’Connor, Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan, Joe O’Connor, Seán O’Shea, Micheál Burns, David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Dylan Geaney

Subs: Tony Brosnan for D Geaney (47), Graham O’Sullivan for M Burns (47), Killian Spillane for D Clifford (61), Tadhg Morley for B O Beaglaoich (62), Mark O’Shea for B D O’Sullivan (62)

Roscommon: Conor Carroll; Niall Higgins, Brian Stack, David Murray; Senan Lambe, Ronan Daly, John McManus; Eddie Nolan, Keith Doyle; Dylan Ruane, Enda Smith, Conor Hand; Daire Cregg, Ben O’Carroll, Ciaran Murtagh.

Subs: Diarmuid Murtagh for K Doyle (42), Tim Lambe for D Ruane (52), Shane Killoran for E Smith (55), Ciaran Lennon for S Lambe (55), Conor Cox for C Hand (57)

Ref: D Coldrick (Meath)