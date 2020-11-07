BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ronan Buckley to make senior championship debut in Kerry showdown with Rebels

Peter Keane has kept the Kingdom changes to a minimum.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 1,936 Views No Comments
Ronan Buckley last time out against Donegal's Andrew McClean.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

KERRY BOSS Peter Keane will hand a first championship start to Ronan Buckley in tomorrow’s Munster SFC semi-final clash against Cork. 

The Listry clubman will start at wing-forward at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a side that sees just one change from the XV that saw off Donegal in the league last time out.

Stephen O’Brien comes in on the other wing in place of Micheal Burns.

In all, the side includes 10 of the outfit that ultimately lost an All-Ireland SFC replay to Dublin.

It’s a first championship start for Tony Brosnan, four years after his debut in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare.

Peter Crowley, Gavin White and Dara Moynihan are the other three to come into the championship selection. White and Moynihan came on against Dublin in the title decider last year while Crowley missed the championship with a cruciate injury. 

KERRY XV to play Cork: S Ryan, J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan P Murphy, P Crowley, G White D Moran, D O’Connor S O’Brien, S O’Shea, R Buckley T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

