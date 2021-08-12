AS UNCERTAINTY CONTINUES to surround the All-Ireland semi-final clash of Kerry and Tyrone on Saturday week, Kingdom great Marc Ó Sé believes the credibility of the entire championship is at risk if the game does not take place.

The fixture was deferred six days due to Covid issues in the Tyrone camp but the Ulster champs are still unsure whether they can fulfil the fixture.

Ó Sé joined the lads on this week’s episode of The42 GAA Weekly to discuss the situation as well as previewing the meeting of Dublin and Mayo.

He drew comparisons between Tyrone’s plight and that of Sligo in the 2020 championship.

“With the club scene having to be played yet, it’s very difficult (to give them more time). Of course you’d love to see them being facilitated.

“There’s two ways of looking at this. If you look back there last year at the way Sligo weren’t able to play in the championship and it had to be started, but there’s a case to be made here for the weaker teams. If that was Dublin or Kerry at that stage last year, would they have been thrown out of the championship? You’re the weaker team, you’re looking on at this and it seems as though if it’s Sligo, it’s okay.

Tyrone players celebrate after their Ulster final win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“In fairness to the GAA, they did say if it was in the latter stages of the championship, they would look at things. There’s only two games before the final and in that situation, I do agree that there should be flexibility. It’s been put back a week. Hopefully that’ll be enough for Tyrone.

“‘You’d love to see this game go ahead, if it doesn’t the championship’s credibility will be at risk. Tyrone have really recovered so well from that defeat to Kerry in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. They’re really stood up to Donegal, they’ve stood up to Monaghan. They’re back to where they need to be.

“To take on Monaghan in the Ulster final in Croke Park, you’re down your manager and you’re down players, it’s tough. Preparations were affected and they came through that, they’ve done very well.

“I understand that their training has been scuppered. That really does affect a team. Hopefully Brian Dooher will be in a situation, where he’ll be able to come out next week and say we’re all systems go.

Kerry players celebrate their Munster final success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It would be a huge shame that they wouldn’t be able to fulfil this fixture. From a Kerry point of view, let’s just say the game doesn’t go ahead, you’re looking at playing an All-Ireland final, having played no game in six weeks. That’s not good for Kerry either. They need a competitive match, a real battle.”

