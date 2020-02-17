Shoulder fracture rules Cork defender out for rest of football league

CORK WILL HAVE to plan for the rest of their football league campaign without defender Kevin Crowley after it was confirmed he fractured his shoulder in the recent win over Down.

25-year-old Crowley was forced off in injury-time of last Sunday week’s win over Down in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

He left the pitch in discomfort and underwent an x-ray that evening before further scans revealed the extent of the injury.

Crowley was treated by surgeon David Morrissey in the aftermath that game with this fracture on the same shoulder he had operations on in 2014 and 2015. He does not require surgery on this occasion but will still miss the remainder of the league. His progress will be monitored before a decision on whether he could feature in championship, Cork starting out in Munster against Kerry in a semi-final tie on 24 May.

It’s another setback for the Millstreet club man after a problem with his other shoulder ruled him out for the majority of the 2019 season. He has made a notable comeback to start in defence for all three of Cork’s league games so far in 2020 with their victories to date putting them in a strong position to chase for promotion before they travel to take on Tipperary next Saturday night.

Cork’s remaining league games see them face Derry, Louth and Longford across the month of Marhc.

