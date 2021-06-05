BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 5 June 2021
Advertisement

De Bruyne undergoes 'small operation' as Belgium wait on Euro 2020 fitness

Man City playmaker ruled out of Belgium’s Euro 2020 opener against Russia next weekend.

By AFP Saturday 5 Jun 2021, 4:34 PM
45 minutes ago 489 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5459158
De Bruyne suffered the facial injury in the Champions League final.
Image: PA
De Bruyne suffered the facial injury in the Champions League final.
De Bruyne suffered the facial injury in the Champions League final.
Image: PA

KEVIN DE BRUYNE underwent “a small operation” on his face on Saturday morning and “will rejoin the team on Monday”, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said.

“We decided that Kevin De Bruyne finally needed a small intervention, which took place today. He will rejoin the team on Monday,” the Spanish coach told a news conference ahead of a friendly against Croatia.

The Manchester City playmaker suffered fractures to his nose and left eye socket after a collision with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final a week ago.

“It was necessary for the long term,” said Martinez. “It lasted 20 minutes. Everything went well.”

The surgery “does not delay Kevin’s return. It could even speed up his return because he won’t need a mask,” said Martinez, adding that De Bruyne would be unavailable for their first Euro 2020 match against Russia on 12 June and refused to predict when the playmaker would return to the pitch.

Axel Witsel who has been included he squad even though he is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, will also miss the game against Croatia in Brussels on Sunday.

A third recovering midfielder, Eden Hazard, will start on the bench.

“Eden can do almost everything in training,” said Martinez. “I feel he is fit for tomorrow. He won’t start the game, but I think he will finish it.”

Hazard, who missed much of Real Madrid’s season said when he joined the Belgium squad on 31 May that he still had “some thigh problems”.

After opening against Russia, Belgium, ranked number one in the world, play Denmark and Finland in Group B.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie